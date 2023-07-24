1 killed in shooting in shopping center parking lot, police say

One person is dead after being shot in a shopping center parking lot in University City on Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police were called to University Pointe Boulevard near Ikea Boulevard at the University Pointe Shopping Center around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

At the scene, officers found a victim with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Officers tried to save the victim’s life but shortly after MEDIC arrived on the scene he was pronounced dead.

“The first responding officers got here very quickly and were able to attempt life-saving measures on the young man that they found in the parking lot, unfortunately as MEDIC arrived and took over life-saving he was pronounced deceased,” CMPD Major Gabe Chickoree said.

Normally, this shopping center is very busy, but on Sunday shoppers pulled in to find half of the center’s parking lot blocked off by crime tape.

Peaches Brown works at a nearby fast food restaurant and told Channel 9′s veteran crime reporter, Glenn Counts, she had just seen the victim moments before he was shot.

“The guy was sitting inside at first and he was just sitting down talking to some other patrons,” Brown told Counts, “then he came outside it was an argument came across the parking lot and it was six shots.”

Customers and employees weren’t the only ones startled by the senseless violence, Major Chickoree, a 20-year resident of University City, felt the effects too.

“It’s disheartening that this type of activity would take place in a very public area one that’s filled with shoppers,” Chickoree said.

At this time, the identity of the victim and what led up to the shooting are still unknown. Law enforcement may be able to find the suspects using surveillance footage, but are asking anyone with information to please call 911.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

