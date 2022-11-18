Homicide investigation underway as Virginia shooting claims several victims

A homicide investigation is underway after several people were found shot in Chesterfield, south of the Virginia capital of Richmond.

Police were sent to the scene on Laurel Oak Road shortly before 5am on Friday morning to investigate a disturbance.

Officers discovered several homicide victims when they arrived, WRIC reported. At this time, police aren’t sharing the number of victims, but they have said that they don’t believe that this was a random occurrence.

Law enforcement is working to notify the next of kin. There’s a large police presence in the area, where law enforcement is planning to remain for the rest of the day, according to the local TV station.

The road will remain closed until further notice.

There’s no information regarding a possible suspect as police are requesting that area residents check their video doorbell footage, NBC12 reported.

A shooting in Virginia has claimed several victims, police say (Screenshot / NBC12)

More follows...