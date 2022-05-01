Homicide investigation underway after woman assaulted, dies in downtown Tacoma

KIRO 7 News Staff
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was assaulted and died Saturday night in downtown Tacoma.

At 7:47 p.m., Tacoma police were called to the area of South 9th and Market streets for a report of a man assaulting a woman.

When officers and medics arrived, lifesaving measures were attempted, but the 37-year-old woman died at the scene, police said.

Police said a witness approached the man, who then fled.

However, police said at 8:42 p.m., the suspect returned to the scene and was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

