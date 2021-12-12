Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after deputies discovered a dead woman during a wellness check on Saturday, deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 9400 block of Goldenrod Road shortly before 2 p.m. and found the woman’s body, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release that the woman was a victim of “senseless violence” but did not release any other details. Investigators believe the woman’s death is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information on the case to call 813-247-8200.

