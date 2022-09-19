Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot, killed in Gwinnett county neighborhood

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a Gwinnett county neighborhood.

On Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Burns Road in Lilburn for a report of a person being shot.

Officers found Celeste Lawson, 29 of Bowdon, in the front yard of a home, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andre Marvell King, 49, of Lilburn was arrested in connection with the death of Lawson.

He is charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

Officials have not given a motive for the incident and haven’t revealed the connection between the victim and suspect.

This is the second deadly shooting in Gwinnett County to be reported over the weekend. Police said they responded to a home on Britain Drive Saturday night, where they found a man dead. Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not identified a suspect in that shooting.

