Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in her St. Paul condo

Aug. 30—Police said Monday they're investigating after a woman in her 50s was found dead in her St. Paul condominium in the Summit Hill area, the fourth homicide in the city since early Sunday.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Ramsey Street just before 11 a.m. after family members who went to check on the woman discovered her deceased, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman. The Ramsey County medical examiner's office told police that the woman's death appeared suspicious.

"We are working to determine how and why the woman died," Linders said. "Right now we have a lot more questions than answers, but we're working hard to piece things together."

The police department's forensic services unit was processing the woman's condo for fingerprints and any evidence "that can help bring clarity to how the woman died," Linders said.

Investigators were interviewing people who knew the woman to determine where she was before she died. The woman's family said they last talked to her on Sunday, according to police.

As of Monday afternoon, police had not determined a motive and no one was under arrest. Police asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the woman's cause of death and confirm her identity.

The recent unrelated homicides in St. Paul occurred early Sunday downtown and on Raspberry Island, and Sunday night in Dayton's Bluff. There have been 22 homicides in St. Paul this year; there were 21 as of the same time last year.

"It's been an incredibly difficult few days for our neighbors, our city and the women and men of the SPPD," Police Chief Todd Axtell wrote on Facebook before police announced the woman's homicide. "We've had three homicides in the span of 24 hours. We had a horrific crash that killed two young men. We've seen too many lives lost and too many families left devastated."

Investigators and civilians "from an array of units" are working on the homicides — "many have been called in from their scheduled time off," Axtell wrote. "Some have been working around the clock for days. Others have stepped up to fill in to make sure we have the right resources in the right places. All are absolutely dedicated to getting justice for the victims."