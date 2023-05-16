Homicide investigation underway after woman shot and killed in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday night.

According to the police department, officers received calls about a woman shot in the 700 block of North Junett Street at 7:39 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman and immediately started life saving measures.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.