Homicide investigations begin after two bodies found in rural Tuscaloosa County

Sirens

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating two separate homicides in southwest Tuscaloosa County.

Two dead men were discovered a few miles apart Sunday morning, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Around 6:15 a.m., the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office received a call about possible suspicious activity on Interstate 20/59 east bound around the 62 mile marker near Fosters, Kennedy said.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit and state troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the call.

Upon arrival, police found a man dead near the interstate. Kennedy said that shortly after the discovery a commercial truck driver called police and reported that he believed he had struck someone while driving on the interstate.

Kennedy said investigators have not yet determined if the man died before or after the truck driver reported striking someone with his vehicle. The death is being considered a homicide and the driver is not a suspect.

About 45 minutes later, police found another dead man about 3 miles away on Frog Ridge Road in the Fosters community.

Kennedy said this death is also being considered a homicide.

"Based on some of the evidence that we've recovered on scene right now, we're working on the presumption that these are homicides. And we are conducting a full-scale investigation," Kennedy said.

Police had not identified the two dead men or made any arrests as late Sunday afternoon.

Although the bodies were discovered in close proximity, Kennedy said he knows of no evidence connecting the two deaths at this time.

"Whether or not they're connected ... we're operating under that presumption. But we don't have the evidence right now to say that with certainty," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said police do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

The investigation into both deaths is ongoing and there was no further information made available.

Anyone with information about either death is urged to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Two bodies found in Fosters; police believe homicides unrelated