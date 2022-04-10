Homicide investigations underway after bodies found hours apart in Charlotte, police say

Two people have been found dead less than eight hours apart over the weekend in separate Charlotte homicides, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Late Saturday, officers responded to a welfare call for service in the 4500 block of Sharon Chase Drive shortly after 6:45 p.m., CMPD said in a news release. At the scene, officers found a victim dead inside the home. The case has been classified as a homicide, the release said.

It’s unclear how the person died.

Early Sunday, officers responded around 2 a.m. to an assault with deadly weapon call on Farthington Circle, near Ashford Place Apartments, CMPD said. Outside the apartments, officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The names of the victims have not yet been released in either case.

Anyone with information about either case should call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.