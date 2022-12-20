Homicide is leading cause of death for kids, data shows

An alarming trend: the number of kids and teens being killed.

A new study shows the number of homicides for kids and teens continues to grow.

This comes after the death of two teens who were gunned down while riding in a car in the Hickory Hill area this weekend.

Memphis Police said a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were shot and killed at Kirby and Raines.

The number of kids killed on Memphis streets is growing, despite community and law enforcement efforts to curb the violence.

Numbers show at least 32 kids have been killed in the city this year. Last year, that number was 33.

That tally does not include the kids who were gunned down this weekend.

The mother of the 14-year-old girl who died said, “I don’t know how I’m going to get through this. I don’t understand but it happened. It did happen.”

Police have released photos of a suspect and a car involved in the shooting.

No one is in custody.

