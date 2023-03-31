Homicide in Marion under investigation

Mar. 31—The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a March 28 shooting death in Marion as a homicide, officials said Wednesday.

Deputies headed to the small community about 10:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Office. One man was later found dead, officials said.

Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed Wednesday that his office was treating the death as a homicide.

Detectives interviewed multiple people involved in the incident, but authorities have not taken anyone into custody, officials said. The investigation remains ongoing.

Officials are withholding the identification of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the detectives at 406-758-5600 or by emailing tips@flathead.mt.gov.