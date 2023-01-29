Homicide near Puyallup: 19-year-old man shot not far from Rogers High School, deputies say

Pierce County Sheriff's Department/Pierce County Sheriff's Department
Sean Robinson
·1 min read

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot late Saturday on South Hill near Puyallup, according to a statement from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The dispatch call came at 6:47 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 12600 block of 90th Avenue East, near Roger High School.

Speaking at the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Darren Moss said a 911 caller reported that her boyfriend had been shot. She ran from the area.

Deputies arrived and found the 19-year-old in a car, in “grave condition,” Moss said. He died in an ambulance on the way to a local hospital.

Working in tandem with Puyallup Police, detectives searched the area with a dog, but did not locate the shooting suspect. The investigation is ongoing. The department asked anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office or call 1-800-222-TIPS.

