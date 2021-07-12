Homicide numbers trend upward

Jul. 11—HIGH POINT — The mother of 25-year-old Robert Booth doesn't want her son to become just another crime statistic.

Booth was a beloved pastor admired by his family and friends in the community. His mother, Deneka Booth, said she and her relatives have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support since her son was shot and killed May 25 outside his condominium on Ardale Drive in south High Point. The father of a 2-year-old son earned his certificate of pastoral installation as a minister five days before he was killed.

Though High Point Police Department investigators still are sorting out a motive for Booth's homicide, his mother believes her son was killed by elements that didn't want him reaching out to turn around the lives of people living on the criminal margins of society.

"He realized that a lot of African American males and gang members were being killed," she told The High Point Enterprise. "Because of his teachings and being raised in Christ, God and religion, he would try to get people to understand that there's another way to live."

Though Deneka Booth doesn't want her son to become a cold case crime statistic, Robert Booth's fatal shooting represents an alarming barometer on the status of homicides in High Point so far this year. His was one of nine homicides in High Point so far in 2021, compared to two confirmed through July 11, 2020. There were 12 in all of 2020.

Deneka Booth said the numbers so far this year in High Point, where her family lived until six years ago, are "horrible and shocking."

Police Chief Travis Stroud said having even just one homicide for a year would bother him because it entails a senseless loss of life and grief for loved ones of the victim. But Stroud told The Enterprise that the rise in total cases during 2021 is worrisome.

This year's homicides were four shootings, two stabbings and three involving strangulation or beating.

"I'm disturbed by all these methods and modes that people are using to kill one another," the chief said.

Of the nine homicides this year, the police made arrests in six. Stroud said that speaks highly of his investigators and officers.

"That's a clearance rate of pretty staggering numbers," Stroud said.

In a seventh homicide, officers identified a suspect, who was shot by police.

One of the two unsolved homicides this year is Robert Booth's death. The other is the shooting of Walter Devon Pouncy, 38, outside a W. Fairfield Road convenience store July 3.

Deneka Booth and her family, who live in Winder, Georgia, stay in regular contact with detectives investigating Robert Booth's fatal shooting. She forwards tips that the family receives through social media.

Police Lt. B.J. MacFarland said detectives don't yet know why Robert Booth was shot.

"The true motive cannot be determined until more is known about the offenders and the interaction between the offenders and Mr. Booth," MacFarland said.

High Point isn't alone in recording an increase in homicides. The FBI earlier this year reported that homicides nationally went up 25% from 2019 to 2020 — Greensboro's increased more than 33%, from 45 to a record high 61 — and criminal justice observers say homicides in major U.S. cities are on pace to rise again this year.

Stroud said in other parts of the country, an anti-police sentiment may contribute to more homicides.

"Some criminals may believe no one is going to support the police anyway, so I'll do what I want," he said.

Erica Payton Foh, assistant professor of public health education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, who has a background in criminal justice issues, said the reasons for an increase in homicides are varied, but the social pressure of the coronavirus pandemic could be a factor.

"Issues that were already present were only exacerbated by the pandemic," she said. "Inequalities in access to housing, education, health care and employment opportunities all increase the risk for violence."

A rise in firearm sales increases the availability of guns to be used in crimes, she said.

"Not storing guns properly — for example, locking guns in a secure place such as a gun safe or cabinet or using safety devices such as trigger or cable locks — increases the risks for unintentional gun deaths and injuries," Foh said. "It also increases the risk of guns being stolen, which could be used to commit violent crimes."

For all the research into the reasons behind the spike in homicides, Stroud comes back to a cause that's sobering and societal.

"There's a very lowered level of respect for each other," he said. "It's about conflict resolution. It's disturbing to see so many people that, if they have an issue, answer it with violence. Until we figure out as a society how to address that, we're not going to stop it."

