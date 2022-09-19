Homicide outside Indianapolis day care leads to officer-involved shooting hours later

Update: The woman killed in the shooting was identified as Krystal Walton, 32, on Sept. 19, 2022, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

The fatal shooting of a woman killed while dropping off her children outside a day care Friday morning sparked an investigation by Indianapolis police that culminated with officers shooting a suspect connected to the slaying hours later.

The flurry of activity unfolded about 7:30 a.m., when the woman was shot in the parking lot of a day care in the 900 block of North Holmes Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

More:Woman fatally shot in front of children at day care on city's west side early Friday

Police believe the suspected gunman and the woman, who has not yet been identified, knew each other and the shooting was domestic-related.

“Our condolences go out to the victim’s family, the children and employees that have been impacted by this senseless act of violence,” Officer Samone Burris told reporters later in the day. “This is something that they will live with for the rest of their lives.”

Three hours later, police received a tip from a person at a bus stop who called 911 to report they were near a possible suspect involved in the day care shooting.

Following the call, police responded to 10th and Delaware streets downtown, a few miles east of the day care, and found a suspect and vehicle matching the description of those connected in the shooting earlier.

“We want to take this time to thank the witnesses that were able to get accurate and detailed information to our investigators to ensure that we had the pertinent information needed,” Burris said.

Burris said responding officers saw the man holding a rifle and told him to drop the weapon. What happened next is still under investigation, she said, but two officers, a 31-year veteran and a 16-year veteran, discharged their weapons. The suspect was struck at least once and reported to be in stable condition at an area hospital.

Story continues

Police say this rifle was found after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers shot 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell near the intersection of East 10th and North Delaware streets Sept. 16, 2022.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell. He’s being held without bond on two active domestic-violence related warrants for prior cases.

“Detectives are confident that the person involved in the homicide shooting investigation is in custody and there is no further ongoing threat to our community,” Burris said.

Burris said police are working with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to file murder and other charges in the case.

Police found two firearms at the scene. No officers were injured.

Police say this handgun was found after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers shot 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell near the intersection of East 10th and North Delaware streets Sept. 16, 2022.

Witnesses say chaotic scene in downtown Indianapolis felt 'surreal'

The scene drew bystanders and residents who watched from nearby sidewalks. Ambulances weaved around stalled motorists about which direction to turn.

“That was surreal. I have never heard gunshots that close. It was like a shake almost,” said Megan Wagner, 37.

“Yeah, you could almost feel it,” said Grace Davis, 69. Both live near the intersection.

As a result of the shooting, officers diverted traffic away from Delaware Street between East 10th and St. Joseph streets for several hours.

The officer’s body cameras were activated during the shooting. The two officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such shootings.

The department's Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct a criminal investigation. The Internal Affairs office is also conducting a separate administrative investigation.

Burris later Friday afternoon said the shooting investigation remains active, and detectives are continuing to look for witnesses and evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD: Police shoot suspect involved in homicide near Indianapolis day care