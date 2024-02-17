Homicide in Paramus as 61-year-old man found dead, prosecutor says

PARAMUS − A 61-year-old man was found dead at a home on Bruce Drive in the borough on Friday, authorities stated.

Paramus Police were called to the home around 5:40 p.m. and found the man dead. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is calling it a homicide.

The prosecutor's office did not identify the victim nor state if anyone has been charged in the homicide.

The investigation is being conducted by the prosecutor's office and the Paramus Police Department.

Police were seen investigating the area of Bruce Drive on Friday evening as they cordoned off a portion of the street with yellow tape. Several police vehicles and a major crimes unit truck were on the scene. Two police cars blocked the roadways entering Bruce Drive.

A crowd of residents watched the police from a distance. One resident said she saw police arrive at approximately 6:21 p.m. As she was looking out her window, she saw officers with firearms walk down the street which caused her to be alarmed.

"This is something you hardly see in Paramus," said one man. "There has been minor burglaries, but never a homicide."

