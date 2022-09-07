Homicide probe underway in Crawford County

Sep. 7—ARCADIA, Kan. — The death of an 80-year-old Arcadia woman is under investigation as a homicide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office are conducting the probe into the death of Geneva Ham.

She was found dead Saturday after a friend found her body at her home at 400 East Arcadia St., according to authorities.

An autopsy revealed evidence of a homicide.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information related to the crime call the KBI at 1-800-572-7463 or submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar. Tips may also be made to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office at 620-724-8274.

Authorities said no further information was being released at this time.