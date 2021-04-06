Homicide rate among challenges awaiting next St. Louis mayor

  • FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Whichever candidate St. Louis voters pick in Tuesday, April 6, 2021, mayoral election will face daunting tasks, including a declining population and one of the worst murder rates in the nation. City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer, both Democrats, advanced to the general election by finish 1-2 (Jones was first) in a new nonpartisan primary format in March.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)
  • FILE - In this Aug.10, 2020 file photo, St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer speaks at a gathering, in St. Louis. Whichever candidate St. Louis voters pick in the Tuesday, April 6, 2021, mayoral election will face daunting tasks, including a declining population and one of the worst murder rates in the nation. City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer, both Democrats, advanced to the general election by finish 1-2 (Jones was first) in a new nonpartisan primary format in March. (Chris Kohley/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)
1 / 2

St. Louis Mayor

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Whichever candidate St. Louis voters pick in Tuesday, April 6, 2021, mayoral election will face daunting tasks, including a declining population and one of the worst murder rates in the nation. City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer, both Democrats, advanced to the general election by finish 1-2 (Jones was first) in a new nonpartisan primary format in March.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM SALTER
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Whichever candidate St. Louis voters pick in Tuesday's mayoral election will face daunting tasks, including a declining population and one of the worst murder rates in the nation.

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer, both Democrats, advanced to the general election by finishing 1-2 (Jones was first) in a new nonpartisan primary format in March. St. Louis is so heavily Democratic that until voters approved the new format, the general election was largely an afterthought.

Incumbent Mayor Lyda Krewson announced in November she would not seek a second term. Krewson, 67, is the city’s first woman mayor.

Police said 262 people were killed in St. Louis last year — five less than the record of 267 set in 1993. But because the city’s population has declined since 1993, the per capita homicide rate was much higher in 2020. The homicide pace in 2021 is ahead of last year's pace.

The city’s criminal justice system could be in for big change, regardless of who wins.

Jones, 49, a former state representative who has been treasurer since 2013, said the “arrest and incarcerate” model of criminal justice has been a failure. She would bring in more social workers, mental health counselors and substance abuse counselors, rather than adding more uniformed officers.

Spencer, 42, has been a member of the Board of Aldermen since 2015. She favors a “focused deterrence” model connecting those at risk of committing violence to self-help resources, but making it clear those who cross into crime will face the consequences.

Meanwhile, St. Louis continues to see an exodus to the suburbs. The city’s population that peaked at 856,796 in 1950 is now just slightly above 300,000.

Krewson had a personal connection to the violence -- her husband was fatally shot in a 1995 carjacking. She ran on a pledge to battle crime, but the city saw a staggering increase in killings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutor: Netanyahu's favors were 'currency'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legal and political troubles played out in parallel on Monday, at his corruption trial and in the president's residence.Netanyahu appeared at a Jerusalem District Court at the start of a corruption trial. The Prime Minister has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, breach of trust, and fraud.His appearance comes as Israel’s President, Reuven Rivlin, began consulting with party heads on who might form the next coalition government. A toss-up after the March 23 election, the fourth in two years, gave neither Netanyahu nor his rivals a clear mandate. Rivlin said ethical considerations could factor into his decision, apparently alluding to Netanyahu's trial.During the consultation sessions, the Israeli president met with Likud party representatives and their rivals, Yesh Atid.Rivlin warned Israel could be "dragged into a fifth election."Back at the court, Israeli protesters labeled Netanyahu ‘crime minister’. The state said Netanyahu was responsible for regulations that allowed a telecom power-couple to clinch deals worth "many hundreds of millions of shekels," in exchange for them sweetening coverage of the premier on a popular news site then under their control.Prosecutor Liat Ben Ari told the court "The relationship between Netanyahu and the (co-) defendants became currency, something that could be traded."The leader faces two additional cases in what is the first criminal trial of a sitting Israeli prime minister. He describes himself as the victim of a politically motivated witch-hunt.

  • California man charged with 4 counts of murder in L.A.-area office shooting

    The man accused of going on a shooting rampage in a suburban Los Angeles real estate office last week, killing three adults and a child, has been formally charged with four counts of murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Arraignment of the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, who was himself wounded by gunfire before being arrested, was postponed until Tuesday due to his medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Kimberly Edds. He is accused of opening fire with a semi-automatic pistol last Wednesday inside the office suite of a mobile home reality company in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, after first chaining shut the access gates of the business complex.

  • 'He hit me hard': 75-year-old victim speaks out after random attack

    Judith Thomas, a 75-year-old woman punched in the face in yet another random unprovoked attack in New York City, is speaking out as the search continues for her attacker.

  • Former U.S. Commerce Secretary assesses President Biden's infrastructure plan

    Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez discusses President Biden's trade policies as well as the American Jobs Plan.Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez discusses President Biden's trade policies as well as the American Jobs Plan.

  • Teens reported missing in Richland County are found, deputies say

    Separate searches for the 15- and 16-year-olds began last week, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

  • Police called to dad’s overdose coax AK-47 from 10-year-old son, Louisiana cops say

    The gun was loaded and the safety was off, according to police and media reports.

  • U.S. Senate parliamentarian says Democrats can use reconciliation to pass more bills

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate parliamentarian ruled on Monday that Democrats may use a procedural tool known as reconciliation to pass more legislation this year, a spokesman for Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said, which could clear the way for passage of an infrastructure bill without Republican support. Spokesman Justin Goodman said that Democrats had not decided whether to use reconciliation, which they employed to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill last month without Republican votes.

  • Japan expresses concerns to China about territorial waters, Hong Kong, Uighur situation

    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday expressed strong concerns to his Chinese counterpart about Chinese incursions into territorial waters, the situation in Hong Kong and the human rights situation of China's Uighur minority. China's extensive territorial claims in the East and South China Seas have become a priority issue in an increasingly testy Sino-U.S relationship and are a security concern for Japan.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why give mass-shooting conspiracy theorists access to autopsy records?

    Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin says AB 268 would allow autopsy records to be kept sealed only in exceptional circumstances.

  • New Yorkers Lose as Cuomo Spends Big to Save His Neck

    New York State brought in a “temporary” millionaire’s tax shortly after the 2008 financial crisis. Twelve years later, that tax is not only still in place, it’s going up. Back then, the state budget was $132 billion; over the last twelve years, the population has flatlined. Yet the state, awash in money from the unexpected post-pandemic stock-market boom and from the federal bailout passed last month, keeps finding astonishing new ways to spend money. Indeed, it now appears poised to pass a $200 billion budget. Millionaires are being squeezed even more than usual. How long will New York’s most successful people remain content to be played for suckers? New York’s budget (which was due last week but is tardy as usual) is on the verge of passing with a provision that would make some of its residents the most highly taxed in the country, ahead of even California’s. Today, New York State’s income tax for single filers above earnings of $1.08 million is 8.82 percent. The proposal currently circulating would create two additional tax bands at $5 million and $25 million of income. Single filers would pay a surtax of 9.65 percent above $1 million, then 10.3 and 10.9 percent, respectively, at income above the other two levels. Other taxes, such as death duties, are likely to go up as well. These surtaxes sit atop the New York City income tax of 3.88 percent. So the most affluent New Yorkers can expect to pay 13.53 to 14.78 percent income tax on top of all their other tax bills. Legislators envision raising another $4.3 billion in revenue this way; perhaps they forget that highly affluent people are also highly mobile. That’s especially true in Anno Domini 2021, when Midtown and Downtown Manhattan remain largely deserted by the white-collar professionals whose income taxes fund the city and state. If California looks affordable compared with New York City, why would anyone who can afford to live elsewhere stick around in this shambles of a city? Cuomo can hardly claim that he didn’t notice that high earners simply fled NYC and switched to remote work last spring, since he’s discussed it many times. Last summer he said that he was fully aware of how dependent New York was on its most successful professionals. He also claimed that he spent “all day long” talking to rich New Yorkers in their country houses, begging them to come back to the city and offering to cook them dinner. New York State and City are unusually dependent on high earners; in the city, the one-percenters paid 42.5 percent of all income taxes in 2018. Meanwhile, the nightlife and performances that have long been the city’s principal attractions to affluent people remain mostly shut down. The streets are messier than they’ve been in decades, restaurants are operating at half capacity, homeless encampments are everywhere, and crime is way up. How does it make sense to raise taxes at a moment when the metropolis would seem increasingly familiar to Snake Plissken? It doesn’t. What does make sense is that Cuomo is in the mood to give the left wing of his party everything its lawmakers want in hopes that they’ll forget about impeaching him for his well-documented history of sexual harassment. He’s hoping to buy his way out of a jam using the AmEx cards of the most successful New Yorkers. In January, Cuomo sadly proposed raising income taxes on millionaires in a way that implied this grave step was contingent on no aid coming from Washington, D.C. “If the federal government doesn’t fund state and local governments, it’s going to hurt all New Yorkers,” Cuomo said then. “The new government didn’t cause the damage. But they are legally, ethically, and politically responsible for correcting it.” Cuomo requested $15 billion in federal bailout money over two years. The Democrats in D.C. came through with almost all of that: $12.6 billion, plus $6 billion for the city government. And that was just the no-strings-attached checks. The total amount of new federal largesse flowing to New York — including gargantuan checks for schools, for live performers, and for loan forgiveness — is about $100 billion. Tax expert Kathryn Wylde, CEO of the New York City Partnership, told the New York Post that the federal bailout, which Democrats labeled the American Rescue Plan, “definitely closes the state and city budget gaps and makes tax increases this year or next unnecessary. . . . We are flush! If the state acts to raise taxes, it is a political statement aimed at punishing the rich — not a reflection of economic need.” Cuomo then insisted he had to raise taxes anyway. This was back when the state was looking at a $193 billion budget. An additional $7 billion more got added in the last few weeks, as Albany legislators dreamed up new innovations like a plan to send out relief checks as large as $27,300 to illegal immigrants and criminals. New York’s fiscal problem is never a lack of revenue but always a blazing inferno of spending. To put its Godzillan destruction of taxpayer earnings in context, consider that it spends more than twice as much as Florida ($97 billion), which has two million more people, and $87 billion more than Texas, which has almost ten million more people. Moreover, most of the richest New Yorkers are in effect living in a colossally spending state within a state. New York City alone spends more than 46 states do: $88 billion in the last fiscal year, going up to a proposed $92 billion in the next one. By contrast, the city of Los Angeles spends $10.5 billion despite having half as many residents as New York City; even famously profligate Chicago (a bit less than one-third New York City’s population) spends only $11.6 billion. New York City’s famously demanding affluent class is casting its eye over a damaged landscape and wondering: Is this dysfunctional burg really worth the luxury price tag? Right now, every day spent in New York City is like paying Smith & Wollensky prices for an Arby’s sandwich, and so the New York exodus continues. Chasing more rich people and their tax revenue away is a formula for making a reeling city worse.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs claims of workplace religious bias

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped a chance to further expand religious rights, turning away two cases in which employees accused companies of violating federal anti-discrimination law by insufficiently accommodating requests for time off to meet religious obligations. The justices declined to hear appeals by two men of different Christian denominations - a Jehovah's Witness from Tennessee and a Seventh-day Adventist from Florida - of lower court rulings that rejected their claims of illegal religious bias. Lower courts found that the accommodations the men sought would have placed too much hardship on the employers.

  • Mozambique attack survivors turned back by Tanzania: UN

    The United Nations raised the alarm on Monday over reports that Tanzania forcibly returned hundreds of Mozambicans fleeing jihadist raids last month.

  • Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for Ukraine plane shootdown

    Ten officials have been indicted in Iran over the 2020 military shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people, a prosecutor said Tuesday, an announcement coming just as Tehran begins indirect negotiations with the West over its collapsed nuclear deal with world powers. The timing of the announcement comes after Iran faced withering international criticism last month for releasing a final report into the shootdown of Ukraine International Airlines flight No. PS752 that blamed human error but named no one responsible for the incident. Tehran military prosecutor Gholamabbas Torki similarly avoided naming those responsible when he announced the indictments Tuesday while handing over his office to Nasser Seraj.

  • Clues from unexploded firebomb lead to charges in Portland

    During a Black Lives Matter protest on Sept. 21, a Portland police officer was sitting in a vehicle used to broadcast warnings and loud noise at protesters when he saw a burning object sailing through the air toward him. The officer jumped out of the car and found a beer growler made into a Molotov cocktail, a burned rag stuffed into its mouth. The firebomb had not gone off.

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • Queen 'told Meghan she did not have to give up acting or embrace royal duties' when she married Prince Harry

    The Duchess of Sussex was told by the Queen that she was not obliged to be a full-time member of the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry and was free to keep acting, a royal biographer has claimed. The Duchess revealed to Oprah Winfrey in a blockbuster interview last month that she was forced to give up her passport and driving licence when she joined the family in 2018, and that at times she felt suicidal and alone. But Andrew Morton, who wrote a leading biography of Princess Diana, told the Royally Obsessed podcast that the Duchess was not prevented from pursuing her career or a private life and said Her Majesty gave the Sussexes different routes to take within the family. “The Queen gave them [the Duke and Duchess] the opportunity to go wherever they pleased,” Mr Morton said. “They were given a degree of latitude. “They were told: ‘Here are your first class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we're going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.’ "They did say to Meghan: ‘If you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career.’ Those opportunities were open to her.”

  • Spirit Airlines is defending its decision to de-board an entire flight after it says a family refused to wear masks

    In a video that has been widely shared, a couple is seen being asked to leave the plane while their daughter is eating without a mask.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • Smugglers exploiting Biden border 'crisis' to sneak in more narcotics

    FOX News national correspondent Alex Hogan joins 'America Reports' with the latest from the southern border

  • NASA's Mars helicopter survived its first night alone on the red planet after the Perseverance rover set it free

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars. It's almost ready to pioneer a new form of space exploration.