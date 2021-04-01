Homicide remains found in 1978 in Jackson County identified

Mar. 31—BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation and the DNA Doe Project, have identified decomposed human remains found in Jackson County in 1978.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

On Aug. 15, 1978, members of a logging crew located human remains in a remote wooded tract of county forest land near Keys Road and Fish Creek Road in the town of Knapp.

The remains were estimated to have been located in the area for several months prior to their discovery. The manner of the subject's death is believed to be homicide.

The remains are identified as Dennis R. McConn, who went missing from Kenosha in 1977 at the age of 29. McConn's next of kin have been notified.

The public's help is being sought as the investigation into McConn's death continues.

Anyone with information on why McConn would have been in Jackson County, or any other knowledge of this case, should contact the Sheriff's Office Crime Stoppers Line at 800-228-3203, Ext. 199.

The DNA Doe Project is a nonprofit volunteer organization formed to identify otherwise unidentified deceased persons using forensic genealogy.

The DNA Doe Project and the following organizations helped identify the victim:

DNA Solutions, International Commission on Missing Persons in The Hague, HudsonAlpha, Saber Investigations, GEDmatch and FTDNA.

The case remains under investigation.