Homicide reported in busy shopping area along University Pointe Boulevard, CMPD says

A person was killed in the middle of the afternoon when shots were fired in a busy shopping area on University Pointe Boulevard in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23. The identity of the victim has not been released.

“Officers responded to a call for service regarding one shot in the 5700 block of University Pointe Blvd (and) located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot,” CMPD said in a news release.

“Officers attempted life saving measures on the victim. However MEDIC soon arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.”

Investigators have not said if there is a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. Tips can also be offered anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Girl, 8, shot in Charlotte home during drive-by shooting, police say

Kidnappers tied victim to chair with barbed wire, carved crosses in face, NC cops say

Shooting outside PNC Music Pavilion leaves 1 dead after Peso Pluma show, police say