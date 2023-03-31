Homicide reported in Harrisonburg on North High Street

HARRISONBURG — Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Harrisonburg after the body of a man was discovered Thursday afternoon, a press release said.

The man's body was found on North High Street in the 50 block, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

"Police believe this was an isolated incident and was not a random occurrence," the release said.

Police were called to the scene for a possible suicide after a body was found at the address. However, during the course of the investigation, authorities determined the incident was a suspected homicide.

The investigation in ongoing. Police said additional information will be provided as the investigation continues.

