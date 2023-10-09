Homicide reported at McDonald's in Hendersonville; police investigating

HENDERSONVILLE - The Hendersonville Police Department said in a news release that it is investigating a reported homicide that occurred on the morning of Oct. 9 at the McDonald's on Four Seasons Boulevard.

According to the police, detectives are currently investigating a homicide that happened at the restaurant at approximately 10:54 a.m.

"There is no threat to the public as this was an isolated incident, and the sole shooter is in custody," the police said in its blog. "The community is asked to avoid the Four Seasons McDonald's as the investigation continues."

According to police, the victim is a female who "caused a disturbance at the restaurant. She does not appear to be from the area, and law enforcement is working to locate and notify any next of kin."

City of Hendersonville spokesperson Allison Justus told the Times-News that it was a shooting and the weapon has been recovered. She did not have specifics on the type of weapon involved. She said it's the first homicide of the year for Hendersonville and the first one since Blair Myhand has been the police chief (2021).

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the incident, police said.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. that it had a large presence of law enforcement units at Edneyville Elementary School.

"There is an abundance of law enforcement units present at Edneyville Elementary School right now concerning a suspicious vehicle and a subject that the Sheriff’s Office has detained," the post read. "We want to assure the citizens of the Edneyville area that there is no threat to the public or the children and faculty of the school. No further details will be released at this time."

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Hendersonville Police say it's investigating homicide at McDonald's