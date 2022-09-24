Deadly shooting investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte after a person was shot and killed Friday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive off Ridge Road, near I-485 and Mallard Creek Road.

MEDIC says the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds upon their arrival.

No further information has been released. Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD to learn more.

