Deadly shooting investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte after a person was shot and killed Friday night.
ALSO READ: Families remember victims of homicides at commemoration
It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive off Ridge Road, near I-485 and Mallard Creek Road.
MEDIC says the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds upon their arrival.
No further information has been released. Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD to learn more.
Return to this story for updates.
VIDEO: 1 in custody after deadly shooting near east Charlotte arcade, CMPD says