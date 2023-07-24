Shooting Sunday evening leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Kansas City, police say

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting Sunday evening that left one person dead and another injured.

Gunshots were reported just before 6:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of East 8th Street, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, with the Kansas City Police Department.

There, police found a male on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The victim, whose name and age have not yet been released, was declared dead at the scene.

Officers were dispatched to area of 3700 block of E. 8th street on a shooting just before 6:30pm.



Male pronounced deceased at the scene. A second shooting victim transported to hospital, and listed in critical condition. @KansasCity @JacksonCountyMO @kcpolice @JCSheriffOffice pic.twitter.com/8E18bsC8vZ — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) July 24, 2023

A second surviving victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, Gonzalez said.

No person of interest had been identified as of Sunday evening, she said.

The killing marks the 114th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. The city had seen 91 homicides by this time last year, the second deadliest year in recorded history.

KCPD is working with Partners for Peace, a community resource for victims, in all homicide investigations to provide social services and monitor risk for retaliation.

Anyone with information can contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.