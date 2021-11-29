Homicide ruled in death of Homestead man found shot inside car in Stowe

Nov. 28—Allegheny County police are investigating the death of a Homestead man found shot inside a car Saturday evening in Stowe Township.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of 20-year-old Sharod Lindsey a homicide, caused by gunshot wounds to the head and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene in the 200 block of McCoy Road.

According to police, first responders found him after county 911 dispatchers were notified shortly before 7:30 p.m. of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spencer Alley and McCoy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .