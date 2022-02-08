Homicide ruled out in death of man found behind Modesto business

Following an autopsy Monday, homicide has been ruled out in the death of a man found behind a Crows Landing Road business.

Modesto police were called to a report of a body located behind the Family Dollar at 1916 Crows Landing Road on Sunday evening. Police initially classified the death as suspicious but would not say what about it was suspicious, other than the location.

The man was identified as David Rico, 19, of Modesto.

Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Rico’s cause of death is pending toxicology results but homicide has been ruled out.

She said investigators still won’t elaborate on what was suspicious about Rico’s death but she confirmed there was no sign of trauma on his body.