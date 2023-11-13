Homicide ruled in death of woman found in brush fire probe along I-90 in Erie County

A 48-year-old woman with no known connection to the Erie area was left lifeless early Friday morning along the berm of Interstate 90 amid a reported brush fire that led to her discovery.

Authorities said someone killed her, and they are still looking for help from the public in solving the mystery.

The woman's identity is known, according to the Pennsylvania State Police, but her name and other information pertaining to her, including where she lived, is not being released pending the notification of her family, the agency reported.

An autopsy was performed over the weekend. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide, but the cause of death is not being released at this time, according to state police officials.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook could not be immediately reached for comment Monday morning.

Brush fire and body found along I-90

The woman's body was found at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, when the Belle Valley Fire Department was called to the area of Mile Marker 30 along the westbound lanes of I-90 in Greene Township to put out a reported brush fire. Firefighters discovered the body on the north shoulder of the interstate, state police reported.

State police continue to seek help from anyone who might have been in the area where the body was found between Exit 32, the Wesleyville/Bayfront Connector exit, and Exit 29, the Route 8/Wattsburg exit, and might have seen anything suspicious between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police Troop E at 814-898-1641.

Death marks at least 14th homicide in county this year

The woman's death is at least the 14th homicide in Erie County so far this year, nearly tripling the five homicides that occurred in the county in 2022.

The Erie County Coroner's Office has not ruled on the cause of death of Summit Township resident Michael Maisner, whom state police investigators believe was killed at his Crestview Drive home in late March. Maisner's body was not recovered, but some suspected human remains were found at the home, according to investigators.

State police have charged 35-year-old Marisa Rodriguez with first-degree murder and other offenses in Maisner's death based on evidence including photographs and videos.

Rodriguez is awaiting her formal arraignment in Erie County Common Pleas court.

