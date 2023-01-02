Homicide strikes early in 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police found Anthony Holdbrook shot and dying in the 800 block of North Seventh Street about 11:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Lafayette police.

Paramedics rushed Holdbrook to the hospital, where he died, according to Lafayette police.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said they have at least three different dates of birth for Holdbrook, so they are not sure if he is 17, 18 or 20.

Holdbrook died from at least one gunshot wound, Costello said after Monday's autopsy, which ruled Holdbrook's death a homicide.

Holdbrook is Tippecanoe County's first homicide of 2020.

Lafayette police ask anyone who might have information about the shooting to call detectives at 765-807-1200 or leave an anonymous message at the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

