Homicide-suicide ruled in death of Greentown couple

Mar. 21—The Howard County Coroner's Office has now ruled that a Greentown woman whose body was found last week inside her residence was shot and killed by her husband, who then killed himself.

Autopsies were performed Sunday morning on Aimee Romero, 43, and Richard "Chase" Romero, 51, according to a coroner's office media release.

Results of those autopsies led authorities to determine that Aimee Romero suffered a gunshot wound to the side of her neck, the release noted, with her cause of death ruled a homicide.

Chase Romero suffered a gunshot wound to his head, Howard County Coroner Dr. Steve Seele stated in the release.

His death was ruled a suicide.

Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Thursday to the Romero residence, located in the 7500 block of East County Road 300 South, in reference to a welfare check.

Upon arrival, authorities located the bodies of Aimee and Chase Romero inside the residence, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to online records, the Romeros were currently in the middle of divorce proceedings, with Aimee Romero filing a protective order against her husband earlier this month.

Aimee Romero had been a well-known VP branch manager at Ruoff Mortgage since 2018, according to the business' website.

On Friday morning, the Realtors Association of Central Indiana, Inc., (RACI) addressed the incident, sharing condolences and calling Aimee Romero a person of instant energy and positivity.

"It is hard to express in words the bright light that she was," the message read in part. " ... She was known for her can-do attitude and willingness to help others."

The couple leaves behind three children.

Police have not released any additional information in this case, such as a motive, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact HCSO Detective Rod Shaffer at 765-456-2020 or the coroner's office at 765-457-1186.