Homicide suspect, 17, to remain jailed at Luzerne County Correctional Facility

Sep. 23—WILKES-BARRE — With no other places available and juvenile detention centers refusing to accept him, 17-year-old homicide suspect Alan Jay Meyers will remain jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

President Judge Michael T. Vough made the determination after a brief review hearing Friday morning regarding Meyers' incarceration at an adult facility.

State police at Hazleton charged Meyers, of Hickory Road, Sugarloaf, as an adult with fatally shooting 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich inside her home on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township on Aug. 27. Meyers and Matulevich were involved in a relationship that apparently turned rocky when Meyers began talking to a 14-year-old girl, according to court records.

Meyers has been jailed at the county correctional facility since his arrest the same day he allegedly killed Matulevich, who was a senior at Hazleton Area.

In court Friday, Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino said there has been no issues or concerns of harm toward Meyers since he's been jailed at the adult facility. Ferentino said Meyers is six months shy of his 18th birthday noting attempts to find a juvenile detention center to house him have been unsuccessful.

"There is not a juvenile facility that would take Mr. Meyers based on the charge," Ferentino said. "There is no greater offense than taking the life of another."

Ferentino said the county correctional facility has a policy requiring two corrections officers to escort juveniles to take showers. He also noted Meyers will be given ample opportunities for physical activity while mentioning basketball outdoors.

"It's not the Four Seasons, it's not supposed to be but we are in compliant," Ferentino said of the adult facility providing security and activities for incarcerated juveniles.

Meyers' attorney, Matthew T. Muckler, raised concerns about the 17-year-old's mental health due to limited visitations with family and being isolated from the general prison population resulting in not having conversations with others.

Story continues

After hearing brief arguments, Vough said Meyers will remain at the county correctional facility with daily family visits and outdoor physical activities. Vough said he will revisit Meyers' status in late October.

Meyers is charged with an open count of criminal homicide, illegal possession of a firearm by a minor and two counts of tampering with evidence.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.