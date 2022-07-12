Homicide suspect, 18, arrested after multi-county pursuit ends with crash into Mount Dora synagogue

A pursuit that spanned three Central Florida counties ended with an 18-year-old being arrested.

It all started in Seminole and Volusia counties after an 18-year-old suspect was involved in a domestic shooting at a home in Volusia County.

After the shooting, he was spotted in the Tavares area. The suspect had been driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

A three county car chase ended in Mount Dora today. LCSO said a homicide suspect from Volusia County shot at deputies before and after crashing into a synagogue. Suspect in the hospital, deputies unhurt. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/b97rPGNMkI — Nick Papantonis WFTV (@NPapantonisWFTV) July 11, 2022

The sheriff’s office’s helicopter then chased him to Mount Dora, where he is accused of firing shots at deputies then crashing his truck into a synagogue at Ninth Avenue and Donnelly Street.

A deputy shot the suspect, and he was taken to the hospital, where he remains tonight. No officers were hurt in the gunfire exchange.

The suspect faces three attempted murder charges in addition to the homicide charges Volusia County deputies wanted him for.

