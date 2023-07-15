Homicide suspect accused of escaping prison in Pennsylvania taken into custody

A homicide suspect who has been on the run since July 6 after he escaped from a prison in Pennsylvania has been taken into custody.

CNN reports that Micael Burham, 34, was captured in a wooded area near Warren.

Burham escaped the Warren County Prison by climbing on exercise equipment and climbing through a window. He used a rope made out of sheets to climb down from the window.

Prison officials told CNN Burham will be held in an isolation cell and will be moved from the prison after Sunday.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Jamestown Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

