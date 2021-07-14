Homicide suspect arraigned, jailed

Jul. 14—PINE TOWNSHIP — The Grove City man accused of beating his wife to death is now in jail.

Randall Harland Leaf, 58, of 129 S. Broad St., was arraigned July 7 by District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township.

Because he has been charged with homicide, he was denied the opportunity to post bail, and he remains in Mercer County Jail.

Leaf is also charged with aggravated assault in the death of his wife, Gretchen Pallack, 53. His preliminary hearing with McEwen is set for 1 p.m. July 21.

Grove City police charged Leaf June 18 after the June 16 incident, which reportedly happened at the family's apartment, which is on the lower level of the downtown Grove City building that houses Superior Bedding, the business they owned.

Earlier this month, Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said that Leaf would have to be medically cleared before arraignment. and that he would be committed to Torrance State Hospital in Westmoreland County, which provides inpatient treatment for people with mental illness.

Online court records indicate that he is being held in Mercer County Jail as of July 7.

Leaf was hospitalized after the incident for treatment of injuries to his neck and wrists.

He allegedly called police at 2:39 p.m. June 16 to report that he was "bleeding and dying."

Pallack's body was found with a head wound, and a weight-lifting dumbbell with blood was next to her.

Pallack died by homicide, according to a ruling made by Mercer County Coroner John Libonati. Based on an autopsy report from Dr. Eric Vey, a forensic pathologist with the Erie County Coroner's Office, the cause of death was head and neck injuries.

A hearing was also held to determine temporary guardianship for the couple's 16-year-old son, who reportedly told police that he had heard his parents arguing in the basement that morning.

Leaf left the basement with blood on his hands and told the boy to not tell police, the boy said.

Police said Leaf told them he carried the dumbbell downstairs without intending to use them. Police also said Leaf told officers that "she drove me to this."

The mattress shop remains closed, and people have been leaving flowers, cards and other items next to the front door.

Olde Town Grove City business owners held a candlelight vigil about a week after Pallack's death.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Herald Staff Writer Melissa Klaric contributed to this article.