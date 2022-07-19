Homicide suspect arrested in case of body found at Buhach Colony High, Atwater police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a June 29 homicide in Atwater, according to authorities.

At about 7 a.m. Tuesday, a multi-jurisdictional operation including officers from Atwater police, Merced police, Turlock police, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and State Parole, lead to the arrest of a suspect in the June 29 killing of 21-year-old Benjamin Avina Avila, who was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Buchach Colony High, according to an Atwater Police Department news release.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Adrian Hernandez of Merced, was arrested Tuesday morning during the operation and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion first degree murder and assault with a firearm, according to jail records.

According to Atwater police, officers were able to identify Hernandez as the primary suspect in the killing thanks to assistance from the multiple agencies and federal partners. During the operation, the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 3600 block of Swan Court in Merced, where investigators collected evidence.

“I would like to thank all the agencies that help our department with this investigation,” Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador said in the release. “This operation is result of hours great investigative work by all involved.”

Authorities responded to the northwest parking lot at Buhach Colony High School at about 11:40 p.m. on June 29 for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers located Avila lying in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I want to commend all the officers from all the agencies that were involved,” said Salvador. “This was a true cooperative effort—state, local and federal.”

According to Salvador, narcotics activity has been identified as a possible motive for the killing.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information related to the case to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective-Sgt. Brum or Det. Vargas.