Homicide suspect arrested after chase charged with murder

A Dayton man arrested earlier this week after a police chase is now facing murder charges.

William “Gerry” Hefner, 57, was charged with two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of failure to comply, according to court records filed Friday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dead after Dayton shooting; Homicide investigation underway

Hefner is accused of shooting and killing a man on Centre Street in Dayton on the morning of June 1.

When police got on the scene, they found the victim, only identified as a 48-year-old man, with a single gunshot wound to the chest area, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. He died a “short time later.”

While on scene, police identified Hefner as a suspect in the shooting and were told he left the scene in a red truck. The next day, his truck was spotted on a camera but it had allegedly been altered by Hefner “in an attempt to evade police and conceal his whereabouts.”

A Dayton police officer saw Hefner’s truck around 8 p.m. on Wednesday and began to pursue it. As News Center 7 previously reported, the chase ended after Hefner crashed near the intersection of Salem Avenue and Denlinger Road in Trotwood.

>> RELATED: Homicide suspect in custody after chase ends in Trotwood

Court records allege that speeds reached over 100 mph during the chase. Hefner reportedly ran red lights and stop signs and traveled into oncoming traffic.

Police on scene of the crash told News Center 7 that the man taken into custody was a homicide suspect, but couldn’t identify him at the time.

Hefner was scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.