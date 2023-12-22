Homicide suspect arrested following man’s ‘suspicious’ death in Placer County, sheriff says

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday deputies arrested a suspect in their homicide investigation after a man was found dead outside an Ace Hardware Distribution Center.

Deputies initially went Wednesday to Industrial Avenue and Cyber Court to investigate a “suspicious death” and found a dead man. It was later determined he was shot, said Sgt. David Smith, spokesman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Fernando Jimenez, 48, was arrested in connection to the man’s death. Smith declined to release details about why Jimenez is accused of killing the man.

The suspect was booked into the Auburn Jail on Thursday and faces a murder charge, online custody records show.