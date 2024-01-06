Homicide suspect arrested in Greene County

A man wanted for criminal homicide was arrested in Greene County on Thursday.

Roy Keener was arrested in Dilliner after a lengthy search, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Deputies searched the area throughout the day before finding Keener attempting to hide inside a vehicle.

Keener was arraigned Friday and denied bail.

He is currently being held at the Greene County Prison.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘Starsky & Hutch’ star David Soul dead at 80 Verizon could owe you up to $100 in settlement money. Here is how you can file a claim Pittsburgh Weekend Winter Storm: How much snow we could see and latest timing VIDEO: Many neighbors in favor of adding GetGo location to Pittsburgh's North Side DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts