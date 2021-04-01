Homicide suspect arrested in Jefferson County

Apr. 1—JEFFERSON COUNTY — Troopers with the Indiana State Police have arrested a Jefferson County man who was wanted on a warrant for murder out of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Early Tuesday morning, troopers responded to multiple locations in northern Jefferson County to search for Travis Bailey, 26, who had been wanted on the warrant out of Cincinnati for approximately one year.

Troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post along with officers with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department have made efforts over the past year to locate Bailey, who was from Jefferson County and believed to still be in the area.

Those efforts led troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles All Crimes Policing Team to new information that Bailey was hiding out in a residence in the area. The troopers from the Versailles District were assisted by two Indiana State Police SWAT Teams and officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department in searching for him.

Bailey was located hiding inside one of the residences. He was soon taken into custody without further incident.

Bailey was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his extradition back to Cincinnati, Ohio to face the charges that have been filed there. — Information provided