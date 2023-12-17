Homicide suspect arrested in Modesto. Second with ties to region remains at large

A woman has been arrested in Modesto in connection with a 2021 shooting death in Hollister.

Rebecca Nunez, 28, was arrested when a high-risk search warrant was served at an apartment in a complex on the 100 block of East Orangeburg Avenue, near McHenry Avenue. The warrant was served Thursday by the San Benito Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the San Benito County Probation Department and the Modesto and Ceres police departments.

Nunez faces charges of murder and being an accessory to murder.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Alfredo “Fro” Arredondo in the homicide.

Arredondo is accused of shooting and killing Adolfo “Junior” Davila Jr. on April 5, 2021, after the men had a disagreement in a restaurant in Hollister. In June 2021, Arredondo was charged with murder and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

A news release from the San Benito Sheriff’s Office says Arredondo has ties to Modesto and Merced and may have traveled to Mexico.

He is described as being 5-foot-4, about 150 pounds, with black hair. He has the following tattoos: the word “Pasillas” on the right side of his chest, “Irma” beneath his right elbow and “Never trust them hoes” above his left hip.

Arredondo should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the FBI field office in Sacramento at 916-746-7000.