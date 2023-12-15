Homicide suspect arrested in North Highlands shooting, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says

Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives on Thursday arrested a homicide suspect accused in a shooting that killed a man after a fight reportedly involving about 30 people escalated to gunfire Wednesday in North Highlands.

Jarrell Edward Triplett, 30, was arrested on suspicion of homicide Thursday morning in connection with the fatal shooting in the 5600 block of Georgia Drive, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Thursday released the name of Adam Joseph Williams, 32, of North Highlands as the man killed in the Georgia Drive shooting.

About 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the melee was reported in front of one of the Georgia Drive homes. Soon after, callers reported the fight had led to gunfire, Gandhi said.

The man hit by gunfire, later identified as Williams, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital before deputies arrived at the shooting scene. Williams was later pronounced dead. No other gunshot victims were reported.

Triplett was being held in custody at the Sacramento County Jail. He was being held without bail and is scheduled to appear for his arraignment hearing Monday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court.

Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies investigate a fatal shooting on the 5600 block of Georgia Drive in North Highlands on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.