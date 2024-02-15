Homicide suspect arrested at Pittsburgh International Airport after jumping from parking garage

A homicide suspect was taken into custody at Pittsburgh International Airport Wednesday morning.

Allegheny County police said they were dispatched to the parking garage at Pittsburgh International Airport just before 8 a.m. for reports of a man who jumped from the second floor.

Officers weren’t able to location the person until a short time later when they received a call for medical assistance from a stairwell in the parking garage.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The man was identified as Joshua Leyo, 30, from Altoona.

Altoona police contacted Allegheny County police that afternoon looking for assistance in finding Joshua Leyo in connection with a homicide that happened earlier in the day.

Officers in Altoona also said there was reason to believe Leyo’s last know location was Pittsburgh International Airport, police said.

Allegheny County police detained Leyo at the hospital. He remains in custody while he’s being treated and Allegheny County police are working with Altoona police to extradite him back to Blair County when he’s released.

