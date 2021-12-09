A Minnesota man was booked into Shasta County Jail on Wednesday in connection to a homicide in Redding in July of this year.

Redding police said they arrested 28-year-old Supensive Lee on Tuesday in connection to a shooting that occurred on June 25, 2021 in the 3600 block of Churn Creek Road.

In that incident, officers arrived at an apartment complex shortly after 9 p.m. and found Patrick Baker seriously injured from gunshot wounds, according to Redding police. Baker later died at the hospital, police said.

Baker got into a fight with some others at the apartments and was shot in front of his wife and 8-year-old daughter, police said.

Lee was identified as a suspect in the shooting, but he had fled to the Minneapolis area, police said. Officers obtained a warrant for Lee’s arrest in July and on Nov. 25, the Blaine, Minnesota, police went to a noise complaint and contacted Lee, police said.

Lee initially provided Minnesota officers with a false name, but after they found out his true identity they arrested him on the homicide warrant. On Tuesday, Lee was returned to Redding for questioning and prosecution, police said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Homicide suspect arrested and returned to Redding from Minnesota