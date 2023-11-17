Roads are blocked for police activity in a neighborhood in East Bremerton as SWAT teams from Kitsap County and Pierce County and the FBI are attempting to arrest a homicide suspect who is reportedly barricaded inside a home.

According to a post on social media from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, the suspect wanted in Pierce County is inside a home on the 3000 block of Forest Drive NE, south of Sylvan Way and between Olympus Drive and Perry Avenue in Bremerton. The agency said deputies from Pierce County, assisted by FBI agents and KCSO deputies, attempted to arrest the suspect at 3 a.m., then reported that shots were fired at the residence sometime around 3:40 a.m.

Mountain View Middle School, several blocks away from the scene on Perry Avenue, is on a modified lockdown, and the start of school was delayed at View Ridge Elementary, which is also south of Sylvan but several blocks to the west.

Sylvan Way between Olympus and Perry is closed, as are sections of Olympus Drive and Perry Avenue. The sheriff's office is asking residents to avoid the area this morning, and for neighbors to shelter in place.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Homicide suspect barricaded in East Bremerton home Friday morning