Homicide suspect Bob Yacone has died, sheriff's office says

LAS CRUCES – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Robert “Bob” Yacone, a prominent southern New Mexico chef who is accused of killing his wife, died Wednesday morning.

He was 59.

DASO had accused Yacone of killing his wife, 48-year-old Kim Yacone, at the couple's home Sept. 18. Yacone was charged with first-degree murder. Bob Yacone engaged in a shootout with deputies after killing his wife, according to DASO. During the gunfight, deputies shot Yacone at least once at the couple’s residence on Vista de Oro in Picacho Hills.

Bob Yacone was transported to an El Paso hospital after the shooting.

DASO said the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office advised their office that Yacone died at approximately 6:30 a.m. Nov. 16. The sheriff's office did not provide any additional details about the nature of Yacone’s death.

Kim Yacone owned Forgetaboutit, a pizza and wings restaurant in Picacho Hills. Bob Yacone was the head chef.

Over the last few years, social media posts and news stories shined a light on the Yacones, first for incendiary posts and then for domestic violence.

Bob Yacone pleaded no contest in 2014 to felony child abuse when he faced charges over a road rage incident in Deming in 2018. A charge of possessing a firearm while a felon was dropped due to his receiving a deferred sentence.

The 2018 case alleged that Yacone had pointed a handgun at a motorist during that incident, but ultimately he pleaded down to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Sixth Judicial District Court.

In 2022, DASO said they responded to Yacone’s home a dozen times for domestic disturbance calls.

In 2022, Kim Yacone filed petitions seeking protective orders against her husband due to domestic violence in February, March, and August. Bob Yacone filed two counter-petitions alleging abuse by her. Kim Yacone repeatedly asked the court to dismiss orders of protection, saying the couple was undergoing counseling.

According to court records, Kim Yacone filed for divorce in February but appeared to pause the process in March. Then, she requested a hearing in August, and a judge was assigned to the proceeding. In recent weeks, she had posted in various local Facebook groups seeking to sell some of her belongings, alluding to moving out of her home.

Story continues

Third District Judge Mary Rosner signed a temporary protective order on Friday, Sept. 16, ordering Kim Yacone to leave home and give her husband temporary custody of the minor child. A hearing had been set for Sept. 26.

Keep reading:

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Bob Yacone has died, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office confirms