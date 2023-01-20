Homicide suspect booked into Oklahoma jail from Arizona

Jan. 20—A man accused of killing a child in Cyril has been extradited from Arizona to Oklahoma.

The Caddo County Jail website shows Ivon Adams, 36, was booked into the Caddo County Jail just before 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

He is facing charges of homicide and child neglect.

As previously reported, Alysia Adams alleged that Ivon murdered Athena Brownfield, 4, on Dec. 25, 2022, according to a Caddo County affidavit.

In the affidavit, Alysia, 31, told an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agent that Ivon beat Athena to death and buried her body in a rural area of Rush Springs.

Athena was reported missing after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister wandering near a residence in Cyril. Ivon and Alysia were both arrested on Jan. 12. Ivon was initially arrested in Arizona. Alysia is also being held in the Caddo County Jail on a charge of child neglect.