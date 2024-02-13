Homicide suspect Chrystul Kizer caught in Louisiana. When will she return to Wisconsin?

Chrystul Kizer, who is accused of killing a Kenosha man who she claimed sexually trafficked her as a teen, is behind bars in Louisiana after nearly two weeks on the run.

U.S. Marshals found Kizer, 23, in Lafayette Parish, where she was being held in a local jail on Tuesday, online records show.

She is expected to be extradited to Wisconsin in the coming days, officials said.

Kizer is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the June 2018 shooting death of Randall P. Volar III, 34, of Kenosha.

Volar was already under investigation by the Kenosha Police Department for suspected sexual conduct with underage girls as young as 12.

Kizer's attorneys have argued Volar physically and sexually abused Kizer over a period of months.

In June 2018, when Kizer was 17, she fatally shot Volar in the head, set his Kenosha house on fire and fled in his BMW. Her bail was originally set at $1 million.

Kizer's bond was lowered in February 2020 to $400,000, which was later posted by The Chrystul Kizer Defense Committee, Chicago Community Bond Fund, Milwaukee Freedom Fund and Survived & Punished.

She was ordered at the time of her release to not commit any other crimes.

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged Kizer in January with a single misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, and domestic violence in an incident that allegedly occurred at a home in Milwaukee, while she was out on release.

Kenosha County prosecutors also have charged her with four counts of felony bail jumping in connection with the same incident, online court records show.

