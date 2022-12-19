Homicide suspect in custody after reportedly trying to break into Colorado Springs police station

Dec. 18—A homicide suspect is in custody after police say he tried to break into a Colorado Springs police station, to confess and turn himself in for murder.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs police detained Carlos Trejo after the 36-year-old attempted to break into the police's Falcon substation on Goddard Street.

According to police, Trejo "informed officers that he had shot his roommate and wanted to turn himself in."

Officers then went to the suspect's apartment, in the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard, where they discovered a deceased man. The victim's name has not been released.

Trejo was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and booked into jail, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.