Homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot after deputies find dismembered body, deputies say

Deputies in Citrus County discovered a gruesome scene on Thanksgiving after responding to a well-being check on Thursday after receiving information that a murder had potentially taken place.

When deputies arrived at the scene near Poe Street and Eden Drive in Inverness, they knocked on the front door and announced themselves, but there was no answer. Fearing for the the suspect and victim’s safety, deputies began searching the home’s perimeter, according to a news release.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Patrol units discovered a large butcher style knife on the ground, blood, and drag marks once they entered the backyard, deputies said.

After making further attempts at contacting the suspect, deputies entered house and found the suspect, 75-year-old Jonathan Dimick, Senior sitting in his living room, unresponsive, but alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Read: Orlando International Airport prepared for busy Thanksgiving weekend travel

Dimick was given medical treatment and airlifted to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Further investigation led deputies to the gruesome discovery of the dismembered body of 67-year-old James Banks, who was found in the trunk of his own vehicle, the news release stated.

Read: Man, 21, dies after car overturns in canal, troopers say

“The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking. It is rare that a case this horrific occurs in Citrus County, but this is what we prepare for,” said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “It is truly unfortunate that our suspect will never be prosecuted for this brutal crime; However, thanks to the caller’s courage and our team’s quick response, Mr. Banks’ family can begin their grieving process with the knowledge that no one will ever again suffer by the hands of Mr. Dimick.”

Read: Daytona Beach crews battle tractor-trailer fire on I-95

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.