Police shoot a homicide suspect dead in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, agencies say

About 11 hours after Port St. Lucie police named Manuel Sanabria as an armed and dangerous homicide suspect, he was shot and killed by Fort Lauderdale officers Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. near the corner of Northwest 15th Street and Seventh Avenue. Port St. Lucie named Sanabria as the shot suspect around 11:20 a.m.

Port St. Lucie police said that at 9:30 Monday night they found a man shot to death in a car in the 6200 block of Northwest Duke Circle. Officers said Sanabria drove off in a 2016 silver Ram pickup with FL Tag QAZ8X. One database says Sanbria lives in that block of Duke Circle and has immediate family living in North Lauderdale.

On Tuesday, Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Patrick Lynn explained that his officers saw the silver pickup truck and gave chase.

Lynn said the 41-year-old Sanabria “stopped and engaged our police officers. Our officers took the action they felt was necessary to defend themselves.”

Sanabria was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

More than one officer fired at Sanabria. As is standard, the officers will be put on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting.