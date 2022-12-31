Homicide suspect eludes deputies in Santa Fe

Dec. 31—A man who authorities suspect was involved in a homicide a month ago eluded sheriff's deputies in a central Santa Fe neighborhood Thursday night.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the incident began around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, when police attempted to pull over a car known to be driven by wanted suspect Michael Sweeney. The car lead police on a brief chase from Cerrillos Road down Camino Carlos Rey to the Coronado Condominiums.

Mendoza said two men, one of whom was believed to be Sweeney, exited the care then fled into the complex on foot. A witness told police the men entered one of the buildings.

"There was information that they had entered a certain apartment at that complex, and it was at that time that we had our SWAT team, based on the circumstances and the history of the suspect, attempt to make contact," Mendoza said.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood. Mendoza said that once police entered the apartment, one of the men was there, but Sweeney was not.

"Whether he left prior to law enforcement setting up a perimeter around it or whatever, we don't know, but he wasn't at the apartment when we entered," Mendoza said.

Sweeney and three other men — Edgar Herrera, Manuel Rios Alderete and Angelo Martinez — are suspects in the killing of Adan Ponce-Galdeano.

Ponce-Galdeano's body was found in the garage of a home at 30A Arroyo Coyote Road in Lone Butte, on Dec. 6, after the man had been missing since Thanksgiving Day.

In the following days, police arrested Rios Alderete, 35, and Martinez, 27. Mendoza said police are still looking for Sweeney, 30, and Herrera, 31.

Mendoza previously told reporters that three deputies who assisted with Martinez's arrest may have had secondary exposure to fentanyl smoke because Martinez was suspected of using the drug at the time of his arrest.

Sweeney is charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence.

Though much is still unknown about Ponce-Galdeano's death, court documents describe possible ties to drug trafficking and an alleged plot to steal money.

Police believe Ponce-Galdeano was murdered at Sweeney's residence — shot multiple times and suffocated with a plastic bag — before his body was moved to the home in Lone Butte.

When searching the home, police found numerous empty plastic baggies, that are often associated with packaging and selling narcotics, and a written "drug ledger" that contained names and the money they owed along with weights.