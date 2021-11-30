Homicide suspect who escaped custody surrenders in Neshoba County, authorities say

A Meridian murder suspect who escaped custody while under the watch of a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy has surrendered in Neshoba County, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tuesday.

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 29, is now facing a felony charge of escape in Jackson County in addition to two counts of murder in a double homicide in Meridian.

The sheriff said that two other suspects had been taken into custody for helping Hopkins during his time on the run.

Hopkins had on a hospital gown and iron shackles around his ankles when he fled Singing River Hospital early Friday morning.

Hopkins ran off after a Jackson County deputy charged with keeping watch over Hopkins took his handcuffs off so he could go the restroom.

Hopkins had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds he had suffered in a shooting about two weeks before the escape in Moss Point.

Once the deputy realized Hopkins had taken off, video from a nearby hotel captured him taking off his hospital gown and changing into a black hoodie that he had taken from an unlocked car.

He also had a blanket he had taken from the car wrapped around his waist.

Check back with SunHerald.com for updates.